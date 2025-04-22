Cincinnati announces death of freshman football player Jeremiah Kelly: 'We've suffered a heartbreaking loss today'

Cincinnati Bearcats freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly died Tuesday, the team announced.

In a statement, Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said the team was "heartbroken" by the loss.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," said football head coach Scott Satterfield. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

The school did not release details regarding Kelly's death. Kelly "passed unexpectedly at his residence early Tuesday morning," per the statement.

Cincinnati's director of athletics John Cunningham called Kelly's death a "heartbreaking loss."

"We've suffered a heartbreaking loss today," said Director of Athletics John Cunningham. "All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

Kelly was an early enrollee at Cincinnati and practiced with the team during the spring. He was one of four offensive linemen to sign with Cincinnati in December.

Prior to joining the Bearcats, Kelly was a top offensive line prospect in Ohio. He helped lead Avon High School to a perfect 16-0 record, and its first ever state championship in 2024. He was "first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named the SWC Lineman of the Year," per Cincinnati's website.