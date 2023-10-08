C.J. Stroud continues to step forward even as Texans slip back

ATLANTA — Exactly 280 days ago, right as the clock tolled midnight on New Year’s Eve 2022, C.J. Stroud could only stand and watch on the sideline of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as his Ohio State Buckeyes fell one wide field goal short of beating the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had done all he could in the College Football Playoff, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns, but the Georgia offense was just too opportunistic, the fates not in Ohio State’s corner.

Sunday, Stroud was back in the building, and with a much less accomplished team, relatively speaking. The Texans could only manage a quartet of field goals throughout the game until their very last drive ... and that was when Stroud discovered a little of the old CFP magic. He orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an on-the-numbers touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz to give the Texans a one-point lead.

It was brilliant playmaking, controlled and precise ... and it ended up being irrelevant as soon as the Falcons drove 51 yards in 1:52 for a game-winning, zero-time field goal. Final score: Falcons 21, Texans 19. Stroud has now lost two games in Mercedes-Benz Stadiums to Georgia teams by a total of three points.

“It’s tough, it’s hard to go out like that,” Stroud said after the game. “I’ve been done bad two times in this stadium now.”

Ending up on the wrong end of a last second field goal from both directions — missing one, watching one made — has to hurt like hell. But after the game, Stroud took strength from what he could, and vowed to change what was needed. He's only in his fifth professional game, but thanks to his time in the college football spotlight, he's achieved a star-level of confidence and serenity several seasons ahead of schedule.

“I’ve played a lot of football in my life. It’s paid dividends for me,” Stroud said. “Harsh environments put a certain dog in me, that I don’t flinch.”

“Credit to him and the offense when it was time to go and make the play,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game. “Started a little slow, but when it was time to finish, I was proud of C.J. and the way he drove the offense down.”

Stroud’s performance is all the more impressive when considering the arc of the players selected around him. Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick of the draft, continues to struggle as the winless Panthers search for direction. Anthony Richardson, chosen two slots after Stroud, on Sunday left his third game as a result of injury … and it’s only Week 5.

Meanwhile, Stroud is yet to throw his first interception. He’s totaled 1,461 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He’s growing from game to game, and even, as Sunday showed, from quarter to quarter. He’s earned the respect of the locker room in just five games.

“He makes good decisions. Even some of the throwaways are smart decisions,” said Schultz. “He’s got a lot of poise for a young kid. I think he’s doing a great job.”

In other words, if you were to execute a go-to NFL podcast topic — “What would a 2023 redraft look like?” — Stroud would be the No. 1 pick without a second’s hesitation, regardless of the fact that he’s currently sporting a losing record.

“Everything is learning lessons,” Stroud said. “I don’t believe in taking L’s. I think you only take L’s when you don’t learn from it.”

Over the next three games, Houston will continue its tour of the NFC South; it’s the Texans’ good fortune to have drawn the league’s worst division as its cross-conference opponent. Houston will play the Saints at home, take a bye week, travel to Charlotte, and then face the Buccaneers. That’s a slate where two of three wins are well within reach, and that kind of record would keep Houston competitive in a tight AFC South.

“C.J. is continuing to do a really good job of protecting the ball, protecting the team,” Ryans said. “We just have to continue to play well around him.”

Fortunately, he’s not scheduled to come back to Mercedes-Benz again anytime soon.