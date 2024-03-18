Cleanup continues in Ohio following tornados, severe weather that killed 3

LAKEVIEW, Ohio — (AP) — The three people killed when several tornados roared through Ohio last week all died from storm-related injuries, authorities announced Monday.

Darla Williams, 70, and Marilyn Snapp, 81, both lived in the Geiger Mobile Home Park in Lakeview, while Neal Longfellow, 69, lived in nearby Orchard Island. The two communities were among the hardest hit by severe weather that spread destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas and injured dozens Thursday night.

At least nine tornadoes and numerous severe thunderstorms struck central Ohio. The most devastating tornado was an EF-3 that began in southern Auglaize County near Fryburg and continued through the Lakeview area in northern Logan County, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Columbus. Forecasters say EF-3 tornados can pack winds between 136 and 165 mph (219-266 kph).

EF-2 tornados – which forecasters say can have winds up to 111 to 135 mph (179- 218 kph) -- were confirmed in central Union County and in Darke and Miami counties along with Crawford/Richland counties.

Crews were still working Monday to clear away downed trees and other debris, including materials from damaged or destroyed homes. Some areas were still without electrical service, though many customers have been restored.

