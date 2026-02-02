Coast Guard identifies victims and begins investigating fishing boat's sinking that killed 7

BOSTON — U.S. Coast Guard officials said Monday they have identified all seven victims who perished when a commercial fishing vessel sank in the frigid waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts, with no mayday call.

The Coast Guard on Saturday suspended its search for those aboard the Lily Jean. Authorities had launched a search and rescue mission early Friday after receiving an alert from the 72-foot (22-meter) vessel about 25 miles (40 kilometers) off the historic Cape Ann peninsula. They have since launched an investigation.

Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo was the captain of the boat, and the crew consisted of Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freeman Short and Sean Therrien, the Coast Guard said in identifying the victims of the sinking for the first time Monday. Also aboard was Jada Samitt, a fisheries observer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Coast Guard and NOAA said. No one survived.

“A district-level formal investigation consists of a Coast Guard investigating officer who will receive evidence and testimony using formal rules and procedures regarding a recent marine accident,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. “This type of investigation is launched for incidents of significant regional importance or those that may reveal broader issues with a class of vessel or areas of technical concern. ”

Tragedy befalls fishing town

It is the latest maritime tragedy to befall Gloucester and its close-knit community of people in the fishing business. The city that inspired the book and movie “The Perfect Storm” is tied to 400 years of fishing history and, at times, tragedy. “The Perfect Storm” was inspired by the FV Andrea Gail, which went missing at sea in 1991.

Sanfilippo was well known in the community. The Lily Jean, Sanfilippo, and his crew were featured in a 2012 episode of the History Channel show “Nor’Easter Men.” The captain is described as a fifth-generation commercial fisherman, fishing out of Gloucester, in the Georges Bank. The crew is shown working in dangerous weather conditions for hours on end, spending as many as 10 days at sea on one trip fishing for haddock, lobster and flounder.

“We loved each other,” Vito Giacalone, head of the Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund, said about his relationship with Sanfilippo. “He treated me like a big brother and I treated him like my younger brother. To know the tragedy of this and to know the kind of character that Gus had, he’d be mortified to know that these lives were all lost.”

Paul Lundberg, Gloucester's mayor, said the names of those on the Lily Jean would be added to a city memorial honoring thousands of fishermen who have been lost at sea.

NOAA said in a statement that Samitt was a fishery observer who was assigned to collect data from the vessel's catch. Fishery observers are workers on board fishing boats who gather data the government uses to craft regulations.

NOAA Fisheries said observer deployments would be suspended until after midnight Wednesday due to the sinking and the weather in the Northeast.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jada’s family, the families of the six fishermen, the NOAA observer community, and everyone affected. We are deeply appreciative of the efforts made by the U.S. Coast Guard and the other fishing vessels that assisted in the search,” NOAA said in its statement.

Fishing is a dangerous business

Deep-sea fishing in New England can always be hazardous, but it can be especially dangerous in the winter because of high waves, frigid temperatures and unpredictable weather. Commercial fishing is often cited as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

Everett Sawyer, 55, a childhood friend of Sanfilippo's, said he has known 25 people who were lost at sea. Cold winter conditions can complicate operations even for experienced sailors, Sawyer said.

“Things happen very quickly when you’re out on the ocean,” he said.

Search for survivors yielded no results

Searchers found a debris field near where the alert originated, along with a body in the water and an empty life raft, the Coast Guard has said.

Crews covered about 1,000 square miles (2,589 square kilometers) using aircraft, cutters and small boats over a 24-hour period. However, after consultation between search and rescue mission coordinators and on-scene commanders, the Coast Guard announced Saturday that it had determined that all reasonable search efforts for the missing crew members had been exhausted.

Officials said there was no mayday call from the Lily Jean as it navigated the frigid Atlantic Ocean on its way home to Gloucester. The Coast Guard was notified by a beacon from the boat that alerts when it hits the water.

The Coast Guard's Sector Boston commander, Jamie Frederick, has said icy temperatures and stormy conditions made finding survivors at night difficult, a task made more challenging by a nor'easter approaching the East Coast over the weekend. Searchers dealt with 7- to 10-foot seas and freezing ocean spray, Frederick said. ___

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.