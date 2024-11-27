College Football Playoff rankings: Top four unchanged as Notre Dame moves up to No. 5

There was hardly any movement at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13.

The top four teams remained the same as Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 5. The Fighting Irish are behind Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State.

Miami is at No. 6 ahead of Georgia, Tennessee, SMU and Indiana. The Volunteers and Hoosiers were a big beneficiary of Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all losing in Week 13. If Tennessee and Indiana win on Saturday, they are surely in the 12-team playoff.

Post-Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Texas (10-1)

4. Penn State (10-1)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Miami (10-1)

7. Georgia (9-2)

8. Tennessee (9-2)

9. SMU (10-1)

10. Indiana (10-1)

11. Boise State (10-1)

12. Clemson (9-2)

13. Alabama (8-3)

14. Ole Miss (8-3)

15. South Carolina (8-3)

16. Arizona State (9-2)

17. Tulane (9-2)

18. Iowa State (9-2)

19. BYU (9-2)

20. Texas A&M (8-3)

21. Missouri (8-3)

22. UNLV (9-2)

23. Illinois (8-3)

24. Kansas State (8-3)

25. Colorado (8-3)