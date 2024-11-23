Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders escapes injury after questionable low hit

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders escaped injury after he landed awkwardly following a low hit in the first half of the Buffaloes’ game vs. Kansas.

Sanders got taken out at the knees by defensive end Dean Miller after he scrambled around for a long time and fired an incomplete pass toward Will Sheppard. Take a look at the hit.

Kansas with a big hit on Shedeur Sanders 😬 pic.twitter.com/5jXVaGb1Rh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024

A flag was thrown on the play, but officials quickly said that Miller’s hit was not roughing the passer and Colorado was instead flagged for having an offensive lineman down the field when Sanders threw the ball.

The QB went to the sideline after the hit but immediately returned to the game and didn’t miss a play. Colorado ended up scoring on the drive after two great catches by freshman wide receiver Drelon Miller. He had a fantastic falling grab on the sideline before capping the drive with a 19-yard TD catch that cut Kansas’ lead to 20-14.

After review the catch is confirmed for @CUBuffsFootball 👉



What a toe tap 🔥 pic.twitter.com/62cIXk4JmC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024

The Jayhawks added to the lead before halftime and took a 23-14 margin into the break. However, that nine-point lead came courtesy of three short field goals after Kansas couldn't convert three of its four red zone trips into touchdowns.