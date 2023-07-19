Colorado's Deion Sanders to miss Pac-12 media day for a second surgery for blood clots

Deion Sanders will not be at Pac-12 media day on Friday.

Colorado said Wednesday that Sanders was set to undergo a "routine follow-up" procedure on Thursday following surgery earlier this summer for blood clots in his legs. Thursday's procedure will prevent Sanders from traveling to his first Pac-12 media day.

"Following the success of his last procedure and upon advice of his doctors, Coach Prime is scheduled for a subsequent, routine follow-up procedure on July 20," A statement from the school said. "Unfortunately his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp. Everyone at CU wishes coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent CU at Pac-12 media day events along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter."

Shedeur is Deion’s son and Colorado’s likely starting quarterback in 2023. Both he and Hunter transferred from Jackson State after Deion took the Colorado job.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Sanders said blood clots had already been removed from his left leg and this surgery would address clots in his right leg and he would also have a procedure on his left foot to straighten its remaining toes.

“They already took care and got them out of this leg,” Sanders said “Now we gotta get them out of there.”

Sanders said in June after his first surgery that the initial procedure took out a blood clot in his left thigh and clots below his left knee while saying that a procedure on his right leg would happen “soon.” He said the clots needed to be removed before he could have the surgery on his toes.

Sanders had the big toe and second toe on his left foot amputated in March of 2022 after he had been diagnosed with femoral arterial blood clots. He spent much of the 2021 season at Jackson State on crutches and a scooter on the sideline because of the clots and complications from them.