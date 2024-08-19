Colt McCoy announces retirement rom NFL, move to college football broadcasting for NBC

Quarterback Colt McCoy is retiring after 12 NFL seasons and 14 years in the league overall. However, he'll stay busy with a jump right into broadcasting, which was formally announced on Monday.

McCoy's retirement was first reported by Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, who also alluded to the quarterback's big move into television.

After 14 years, Colt McCoy tells me he is retiring from the NFL. One door closes, another opens. McCoy already has a high profile broadcasting job secured, which will be announced later today. Congrats to Colt on an awesome NFL career! @ColtMcCoy — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 19, 2024

On social media, McCoy said goodbye to football on the field while also hinting at what's to come in his career.

NBC Sports then announced that McCoy is joining the network's Big Ten coverage for the upcoming season. It's a nice promotion to a featured role for McCoy, who previously called USFL games for the network (in case anyone wondered why a player who starred in the Big 12 will call Big Ten football).

He'll work as a game analyst and also contribute to NBC's "Big Ten College Countdown" studio show. McCoy's debut in the broadcast booth will be for a prominent non-conference game with Colorado playing Nebraska on Sept. 7.

With Colorado coach Deion Sanders always a draw, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and five-star prospect Dylan Raiola expected to start at QB for Nebraska, the matchup figures to draw plenty of attention and is getting a primetime network TV showcase. So plenty of viewers will be tuned in for McCoy's first college football broadcast.

"College football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of college football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports," McCoy said in NBC's official announcement. "I can't wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week."

Thank you football.



Excited for the next chapter. https://t.co/w93xRUKbCy — Colt McCoy (@ColtMcCoy) August 19, 2024

McCoy had an outstanding college career as a four-year starter for Texas, completing 70% of his passes for 13,253 yards and 45 touchdowns. His Longhorns teams went 45–8 under coach Mack Brown, winning the Alamo, Holiday and Fiesta Bowls. Texas lost to Alabama in the BCS national championship game in his senior season.

As a junior and senior, McCoy won All-American honors, while also finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Additionally, he won the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Manning Awards during his senior season.

Colt McCoy finds freshman Malcolm Williams at the goal line for a 32 yard TD

Mizzou Tigers at Texas Longhorns

Oct. 18, 2008 pic.twitter.com/h2fsRBi7hs — Longhorn🤘Highlights (@LonghornClips) May 17, 2024

In the NFL, McCoy was a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns and played with them for three seasons. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals during his career. During his 14 years as a pro, McCoy threw for 7,975 yards, 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.