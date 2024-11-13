Colts going back to Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback, says Shane Steichen

Anthony Richardson will regain starting quarterback duties for the Indianapolis Colts beginning with this week's game against the New York Jets, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Wednesday.

According to Steichen, it will be Richardson's job for the remainder of the season.

Joe Flacco had been the team's No. 1 the past two weeks — defeats to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills — but Steichen said that Richardson has made strides in his "attention to detail."

This decision comes two days after Steichen told reporters that Flacco would remain the starter, even after throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles in two games. Despite the veteran's struggles, Steichen, at the time, wasn't ready to go back to Richardson.

"You've gotta go through the process every single day," Steichen said of Richardson on Monday. "And that's where it's at. He's a great person, phenomenal human being. Like I said, not ever losing faith or trust in him. We're going through a process right now, and that's where it's at."

This story will be updated.