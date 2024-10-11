Colts RB Jonathan Taylor out for Sunday's game vs. Titans with high ankle sprain

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is out for another week with a high ankle sprain, head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday.

Taylor will miss the Colts' Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, after being ruled out ahead of Indianapolis' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The 25-year-old running back did not practice this week, but told reporters on Thursday that he was "feeling way better" in terms of his injury.

Prior to the injury, Taylor had a solid start to the year, running for 349 yards and four touchdowns in the first four games of the season.

Taylor had trouble with that ankle in the past, suffering similar injuries in 2022 before he was ultimately placed on injured reserve and underwent season-ending surgery. This injury reportedly is not as severe, but his recovery time may be longer due to his injury history.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, another key injury for Indianapolis, was a full participant in practice Thursday after recovering from an oblique injury. He will be a game time decision, per Steichen.