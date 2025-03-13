Columbia University says it expelled some students who seized building last year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Columbia University says it has expelled or suspended some students who took over a campus building during pro-Palestinian protests last spring, and had temporarily revoked the diplomas of some students who have since graduated.

In a campus-wide email sent Thursday, the university said its judicial board had issued its sanctions against dozens of students who occupied Hamilton Hall based on its “evaluation of the severity of behaviors.”

The university did not provide a breakdown of how many students were expelled, suspended or had their degree revoked.

The culmination of the months-long investigative process follows a tumultuous week at the New York school, which has become the most visible target of the Trump administration’s crackdown on colleges it claims are not doing enough to combat antisemitism.

