Commanders LB Jamin Davis facing jail time after 2022 reckless driving charge

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis could face jail time after a plea deal in his 2022 reckless driving case was denied by a circuit court judge on Monday.

Davis, the Commanders' 2021 first-round pick, was cited for driving his McLaren 114 mph in a 45-mph zone in Loudoun County, Virginia, in the middle of the day on March 28, 2022. His charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia punishable with up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. A judge sentenced Davis to 30 days in jail and a fine as well as his license was suspended.

On Monday, Davis agreed to a plea deal with the prosecution's office for a maximum of eight days of active incarceration that was then rejected by Judge Stephen E. Sincavage. The judge cited the area — Loudoun County Parkway at Evergreen Ridge Drive is two schools and a 15-minute drive from Dulles International Airport — as well as the linebacker's "not terrible but not clean" driving record. Davis was charged with reckless driving in 2021 after he was found to be driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone. That charge was reduced to an infraction and Davis paid a $150 fine.

"Going 114 mph makes it impossible to react. It could lead to consequences nobody wants to think about," Sincavage said. "A sentence where the court is restricted to eight days is not one this judge finds appropriate."

Davis and his attorney, Jeffrey Mangeno, reportedly declined comment because the case is still ongoing.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday that the team will support Davis as he goes through the legal process. A team spokesperson added that they're aware of the case, remain in close contact with Davis and his representation and "are not able to comment further at this time.”

Davis was the No. 19 pick in 2021 out of Kentucky. He's tallied four sacks and 180 combined tackles in 32 games for the Commanders in the past two seasons.

He's also not the only recent NFL player to be caught speeding well over the limit.

Minnesota Vikings rookie wideout Jordan Addison was pulled over for driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone on July 20. He claimed it was for an emergency with his dog. Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing charges this year after he was present at a fatal crash while he played for the University of Georgia in January. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and required to complete a driving test.

Davis' next day in court will be Thursday for a status hearing.