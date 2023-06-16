CONCACAF Nations League: USMNT advances past Mexico; Canada beats Panama

The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals kicked off Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with Canada taking down Panama 2-0 to book their ticket to Sunday's final. Les Rouges will face the USMNT after the U.S. beat its arch-rival 3-0 in Thursday's late game.

The USMNT, the CNL reigning champions, extended its recent dominance over El Tri to six matches with an unbeaten streak dating back to 2019.

In the unforgettable CNL final in 2021, the USMNT beat Mexico 3-2 thanks to a game-winning goal from Christian Pulisic. Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie, who alongside Pulisic were featured on Thursday's roster, also scored to bring home the trophy for the Americans.

On Thursday, Pulisic once again found the net not one, but twice, in the Americans' trouncing of El Tri in a chippy match that turned ugly in the second half. McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Mexico's César Montes were all red carded for violent conduct. Ricardo Pepi added to the Americans' tally after replacing USMNT newcomer Folarin Balogun in the 75th minute.

Balogun, a versatile player with international experience, joined the USMNT after a lengthy recruiting process and looked like the dynamic goal-scoring threat the U.S. has been craving. Having showcased his talent in France's Ligue 1 with Stade Reims, where he became the first U.S. international to score 20+ goals in a season, FIFA granted Balogun a one-time change of association and he debuted for the team Thursday. Balogun's presence on the pitch seemed to immediately open up the USMNT's attack.

