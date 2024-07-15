Copa América: Colombian soccer president arrested after loss to Argentina in chaotic final

The president of the Colombian Football Federation was arrested early on Monday morning shortly after the team's loss to Argentina in the Copa América final at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ramón Jesurún, who also serves as a CONMEBOL vice president and holds a spot on the FIFA council, was arrested with his son around 12:20 a.m. on Monday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Jesurún, 71, was accused of fighting multiple security guards alongside his 43-year-old son, Ramón Jamil Jesurún, inside the stadium after the game had ended.

According to WPLG, both Jesurún and his son "became irate" at a security guard inside a tunnel at the stadium and started "shouting" at him when they weren't allowed to pass through. The incident then became physical, and Jesurún pushed the guard, per the report. The younger Jesurún then allegedly grabbed the guard's neck and punched him. The incident escalated from there as several more security officers got involved.

Video of the altercation was shown on social media by Fox Sports Mexico.

The two men were booked into a local jail around 4:15 a.m. on Monday. According to the Miami Herald, they were both charged with three counts of battery against a specified official or employee.

The incident was one of countless issues that took place during Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia on Sunday night in South Florida. At least 27 people were arrested and 55 people were ejected from the stadium after ticketless fans pushed through barriers, scaled walls and fences and even tried to enter the stadium through a vent. The game was delayed by nearly 90 minutes.

There appear to be people crawling through the Hard Rock Stadium vents at the Copa América finalpic.twitter.com/h1XAr6tU4E — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 15, 2024

An utter disaster in Miami at the Copa America final.



Just look at the faces. Listen to the panic.



These terrifying scenes via @AztecaDeportes. There are many others. pic.twitter.com/KHQDMhTVDX — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 15, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium said in a statement that "there were numerous attempts by unruly fans without tickets to overpower security and law enforcement personnel at entry points to the stadium." The event was organized and run by CONMEBOL, the South American soccer confederation.

Argentina won its second consecutive Copa América title on Sunday night thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal in the 112th minute of the contest. It marked the 16th Copa América title for the country, which is fresh off a World Cup title in 2022.