Could Wemby beat Steph AND LeBron for All-Star MVP? and who will 'capture the Flagg?' | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of The Big Number Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine preview the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend and make the case for several All-Star MVP candidates. Could it be hometown host & hero Steph Curry? Or will Damian Lillard win a second-straight MVP? There’s also a strong case for LeBron James who’s playing with a new pep in his step now that Luka Doncic has joined the Lakers. Plus, what if Victor Wembanyama takes revenge on Steph Curry after losing to Team USA in the Olympics to steal the MVP award from him on his home turf?

Tom & Dan update the scoreboard on their over/unders competition and take a look at the hottest draft prospect in the country, Cooper Flagg. The pair discuss which teams are currently in position to land Flagg and just how scary certain franchises could become if they manage to ‘capture the Flagg.’

(1:24) The Big Number: 15

(4:29) Steph Curry for All-Star MVP?

(10:49) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP?

(13:00) Damian Lillard for MVP?

(17:45) Anthony Edwards for MVP?

(21:27) LeBron James for MVP?

(24:50) Victor Wembanyama for MVP?

(29:05) Over/unders update

(30:58) Who will land Cooper Flagg?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts