Cowboys QB Dak Prescott likely done for season, will require season-ending surgery on hamstring

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely done for the season. Prescott, who suffered a hamstring injury last week, is planning to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the hamstring, per multiple reports.

The 31-year-old QB is flying to New York to get the opinion of one more specialist, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Most likely, though, Prescott's season is over, as he will need surgery on the partially-torn hamstring that will sideline him for at least four months.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his partially torn hamstring, pending the opinion of one final specialist, sources told ESPN.



Prescott is flying to New York to meet with the specialist, but Cowboys doctors already believe he needs the… pic.twitter.com/r5Qy9gnYid — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2024

This story will be updated.