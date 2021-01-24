Crews recover body of Oregon woman swept away in mudslide

Search and rescue crews use metal rods to poke through the mud as they continue to search for a missing woman whose car was swept away by a landslide Wednesday in the Dodson area of the Columbia River Gorge, in Oregon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Authorities said in social media posts that they have found part of the SUV that 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore, of Warrendale, Ore., was driving when she was swept away Wednesday but have not located her. (Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian via AP) (Brooke Herbert)