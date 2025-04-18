Cubs win wild 13-11 slugfest over Diamondbacks, led by Carson Kelly's 2 home runs, 5 RBi

The wind was definitely blowing out at Wrigley Field on Friday. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs put on a show, combining for seven home runs and two grand slams in an eventual 13-11 victory for the home team.

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the home run barrage against his former team, for whom he played five seasons. Ian Happ (grand slam), Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki also went deep for the Cubs, combining for seven RBI.

Arizona exploded for 10 runs in the eighth inning, wiping out a 7-1 Cubs lead. Eugenio Suárez hit a grand slam to begin the outburst. That was followed by an RBI single from Geraldo Perdomo, a three-run double by Randal Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s two-run homer. Cubs relievers Jordan Wicks, Porter Hodge and Ethan Roberts combined to give up the 10 runs on seven hits and two walks.

Hold on not so fast, my friend. pic.twitter.com/LDlsHDAkoe — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 18, 2025

But the Cubs answered with six runs in the bottom of the eighth to regain the lead at 13-11. Kelly led off the scoring with a three-run shot off Bryce Jarvis. Tucker and Suzuki followed up with back-to-back homers against Joe Mantiply, who took the loss for the day.

Ryne Nelson gave up five runs in 2/3 of an inning for the D-Backs. Hodge allowed six runs in his 2/3 of an inning for Chicago. Yet neither reliever factored in the decision.

Kelly was the star on Friday, but he's been hitting well all season. He splits time behind the plate with Miguel Amaya, and that time share likely maximizes his offensive production. However, it also keeps him from being ranked among MLB's leaders in hitting.

The 10-year veteran is batting .419 with a 1.675 OPS, six home runs and 18 RBI this season. But he only has 43 plate appearances in 11 games. As ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out on social media, if Kelly had enough PAs to qualify for the MLB batting title, his OPS would be 392 points ahead of Aaron Judge for highest in baseball.

Cruise around the bases, Carson Kelly 😎 pic.twitter.com/Oun3TFB1my — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2025

"It was crazy. I mean, we gave up 10 runs in an inning and won," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said afterward. "It was a wild game, but we kept going. There's 27 outs in a game and this kind of proves it. You're just happy to just get out of it with a win."

With the win, the Cubs improved to 13-9 and have a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers, who host the Athletics on Friday. The Diamondbacks dropped to 12-8, leaving them fourth in the NL West at 3 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres.