Damar Hamlin returning to Cincinnati: 'I'm walking in with courage, I'm walking in with strength'

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it will be the first time Damar Hamlin will step onto the field at Paycor Stadium since collapsing from cardiac arrest nearly 10 months ago.

Hamlin has since fully recovered and returned to the Bills' lineup, though he has been a frequent healthy scratch. But coming back to Cincinnati will be sure to draw an emotional response.

"I don't know what to expect. You know, this is unique to me as well," Hamlin told the New York Post's Christian Arnold. "All I know is I'm walking in with courage, I'm walking in with strength and I'm walking in with my brothers. You know, and I'm walking in with my mom, my dad, my family. And I'm walking into, you know, an environment of people that supported me the entire time.

"They continue to support me, you know, on both ends. So, you know, it's a lot of love. I can't wait to receive it and give it and show my gratitude, you know, but ultimately we're going up there to get a win."

The Bills have not announced if Hamlin will be in their lineup Sunday, but the 25-year-old has been making a bigger impact away from the football field since Jan. 2, 2023.

Hamlin's charity, the Chasing M's Foundation, provided free CPR training during a summer tour and donated automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to youth sports organizations. The Bills safety has also raised awareness of commotio cordis, a rare cardiac arrest that he attributes to his collapse during "Monday Night Football," and met with President Joe Biden at the White House in support of legislation calling for increased access to AEDs in schools.

Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people.



And what's more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it.



It was my honor to have him and his family here today. pic.twitter.com/xju70wnAzl — President Biden (@POTUS) March 30, 2023

It's not just Hamlin putting in the work off the field to raise awareness. Arizona Cardinals head athletic trainer Drew Krueger donated AEDs to local high schools this week, and UC Health, where Hamlin recovered following his collapse, will offer free CPR training during a pre-game tailgate party near Paycor Stadium.

Said Hamlin about gestures being inspired by his own experience: “For those type of things to be happening, kind of in my honor, it just gives me the strength and the courage and the energy to keep going on on this mission. Keep trying to make a difference."