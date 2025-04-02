Damian Lillard, out with blood clots, reportedly "hopeful" to be cleared for basketball activities in coming weeks

Damian Lillard might be back on the court before long. The Milwaukee Bucks guard, who was sidelined after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, is reportedly hoping to get cleared to return to basketball activities sometime in the next few weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The team announced last week that Lillard had been diagnosed with the blood clot in his right calf, and that he would be out indefinitely. But Charania went on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday to report that there was "optimism" for Lillard to return to the court soon.

The guard is "hopeful" that he could be cleared for full-contact practice in the next week or week and a half, per Charania, who added that Lillard has already begun doing some light workouts this week.

Per Charania, Lillard's blood clot was identified early, and he began treatment before he was officially diagnosed. Additionally, the guard has been going to weekly doctor's appointments, and the clot has already decreased in size, leaving doctors "encouraged."

Deep vein thrombosis is a condition that has affected a number of basketball players in recent years. In addition to Lillard, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was sidelined after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder.

If not treated, deep vein thrombosis can be life-threatening, as the clot can become dislodged and travel to the heart. The Bucks said that Lillard has been receiving blood-thinning medication, which is the typical treatment for reducing blood clots.

A return timeline is difficult to determine when it comes to deep vein thrombosis, but it is usually a months-long absence. However, given Lillard's positive reaction to the treatment, it seems as though the point guard will be back on the court sooner rather than later.