DeAndre Hopkins reportedly joining Ravens on a 1-year, $6 million deal

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
After a short run and a Super Bowl trip with the Kansas City Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins is headed to Baltimore.

The wide receiver struck a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins was dealt to the Chiefs by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the deadline last season, and he helped the team reach the Super Bowl for a third straight season. Hopkins had 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in Kansas City. He had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in their loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, too.

