Detroit Pistons deep-dive with James Edwards III | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill welcomes James Edwards III from The Athletic to the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk about Jaylen Brown's massive contract extension, Bronny James' health scare and the Detroit Pistons.

Vincent Goodwill kicks off this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast by going through the news of the day with James Edwards III from The Athletic, which means talking about the contract extension Jaylen Brown signed with the Boston Celtics - the richest in NBA history.

Without much news to share, Vince and James also talk about the scary story of Bronny James collapsing and going into cardiac arrest at a USC basketball practice and how it is a wake up call to all involved.

With two guys from Detroit on the podcast, we had to spend a lot of time digging into the Pistons. Vince and James talked about the celebrated history of the Pistons, but also the way in which it has bred impatient fans even as the team is in rebuild mode.

There’s plenty of youth on the roster, and we spend plenty of time profiling Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart.

Finally, the new CBA looks like it is going to limit the dynastic teams that we’ve seen run the league the last decade or three. Will parity be a good thing for the league? Is it good for the fans?

