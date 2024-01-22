Did Travis Kelce give a heart hands celebration to Taylor Swift after TD?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, which was news in itself. He hadn't scored since Nov. 20.

Then he made the internet go crazy.

After scoring, Kelce seemed to blow a kiss to the suite level of the Buffalo Bills' stadium, then did the heart hands in that direction.

If you've been living at the bottom of the ocean since the start of the football season, Kelce is in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was at the game Sunday and in a suite, which has been a regular occurrence during Chiefs games this season. You don't need to watch Chiefs broadcasts long to get a shot or 17 of Swift cheering on Kelce.

I’m sure the internet won’t react at all to Travis Kelce throwing up the heart sign to the suites pic.twitter.com/k0i8k8vXjN — PropSwap (@PropSwap) January 22, 2024

Kelce's family, including his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, were in the suites as well. So it's possible Kelce wasn't just giving Swift the heart sign.

But it certainly caught the attention of everyone, including Swift's many, many fans. One of the biggest stories of the NFL season got even bigger with one well-timed gesture.