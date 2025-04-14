Did the Warriors Blow It? Full NBA Playoff Preview, Flagg's Ideal Teams, Suns Fire Bud & Andrew Sharp joins | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor is joined by fellow NBA podcaster Andrew Sharp, host of "The Greatest of All Talk"and "Sharp Tech with Stratechery” to preview the Play-In Tournament, as well as the NBA Playoffs. Are the Golden State Warriors too fatigued to make it out of the Play-In, and what version of Jimmy Butler can Steph Curry expect?

Why is Andrew picking Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves to knock out Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, the biggest question when it comes to each of the contender's chances just before the postseason begins.

And don't miss KOC and Sharp reacting to the breaking news that the Phoenix Suns were firing Mike Budenholzer — what could that mean for the future of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant?

(0:30) Andrew Sharp joins

(1:02) Clippers beat Warriors in OT

(14:22) Is this the best Kawhi-Clippers team?

(19:07) Can the Denver/Clippers winner beat OKC?

(24:46) Lakers vs. Timberwolves preview

(31:54) Eastern Conference Playoffs questions & answers

(31:56) Which play-in team is most likely to make a run?

(33:41) Do the Celtics need Jaylen Brown?

(35:52) What do the Cavs need to win?

(40:31) Is Cade Cunningham the best player in the DET/NYK series?

(44:07) Should Knicks fire Thibs?

(49:08) What do the Bucks need out of Damian Lilliard?

(50:51) Are we sleeping on the Pacers?

(51:43) KOC’s 5 favorite Flagg fits

(1:02:38) Pelicans fire executive VP Griffin

(1:03:00) Suns fire head coach Budenholzer

