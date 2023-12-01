DK Metcalf, at 235 pounds, reaches top speed for any ball carrier since 2020 on TD

Just a reminder: Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is an athletic freak.

Metcalf is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and can run as fast as anyone in the NFL. Want proof? He was absolutely moving on his 73-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

If that looked like the fastest you've seen an NFL ball carrier move in years, you're actually right.

Metcalf reached 22.23 mph on that TD, which Next Gen Stats said is the fastest speed for any ball carrier since Week 2 of the 2020 season, when Raheem Mostert got above 23 mph.

Metcalf is one of the greatest athletes in the NFL. You remember the hilarious moment when Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stripped off his shirt the first time he met Metcalf, who looks like he was chiseled out of stone.

Nobody that big should be able to move that fast. Metcalf is a bit different than everyone else, even in a league of elite athletes.