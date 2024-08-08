DK Metcalf swings helmet at Seahawks teammate's head during heated training camp practice

Things got heated at Seattle Seahawks practice on Thursday, resulting in receiver DK Metcalf swinging a helmet at teammate's head.

The incident was caught in the background of an NFL Network report behind a panel of broadcasters. As a TV segment was underway, a scuffle broke out in the background among players who were practicing. One player swung a helmet that connected with another player's head.

The player who swung the helmet was Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Seahawks. The Athletic was on site and identified safety K'Von Wallace as the recipient of Metcalf's helmet swing. Fortunately for Wallace, he was wearing his helmet and a Guardian Cap and appeared to have come away from the incident unscathed.

Per the report, Wallace was not Metcalf's intended target. Cornerback Tre Brown was. According to the report, Brown had been involved in fisticuffs throughout the day and previously landed a punch to receiver Jake Bobo's face.

In the Metcalf incident, Brown shoved a hand in Metcalf's face, leading to an argument as they walked away from each other, per the report. Metcalf then charged Brown and swung his helmet at him, but he instead connected with Wallace's head.

Rookie head coach responds

Later in the day, first-year head coach Michael Macdonald spoke with NFL Network about the incident.

"We've been getting after it," Macdonald said. ... We've been out here, I dunno, 14 out of the last 16 days. I think we're tired of going against one another. ...

"We're right on the line right now. I think the guys realize that — like hey, let's take care of one another. Definitely don't want people fighting out here and stuff, especially against our own teammates."

It's all water under the bridge among teammates, according to Macdonald. He characterized his response to the fracas as "positive" and praised a message from Metcalf to the team when it was over.

"Then DK gave the great message at the end of practice," Macdonald said. "Just kind of put everything in perspective. The guys finished it out the right way."

This isn't the first helmet swing to make headlines in the NFL. Ex-Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald swung his helmet during a melee at a joint practice against the Bengals in 2022.

Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett infamously ripped the helmet off of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph then swung it at Rudolph's unprotected head during a game in 2019. Fortunately for Rudolph, he wasn't injured in the incident.