Do struggling Lakers, Suns, Warriors portend the end of super-team era? | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darwin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic for an episode that is mostly about the young NBA superstars coming for the crown from the veteran superstars that have run the league for decades.

First, the guys discuss the report from The Athletic that there is a growing disconnect between the Los Angeles Lakers players and their head coach, Darvin Ham. Marcus and Vinnie go back through history to show that the Lakers have always been quick to blame the coach when they start losing and this time is no different.

In talking about LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the attention quickly shifts to what is going on in the NBA this season. Even with those two guys playing well, the Lakers can’t seem to win. Are we turning the corner into a new era of NBA basketball, where young stars aren’t afraid of veterans and young teams with depth can outlast the super teams?

Marcus covers the Golden State Warriors closely, and that dynasty seems to be staring the end in the face. He and Vinnie talk about if there’s anything the team can do to build another championship contender around Steph Curry, as well as the team’s complicated relationship with Draymond Green.

Finally, the Phoenix Suns are already showing some signs that the grouping of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal might not work as hoped. This is a team that the Suns mortgaged their future for. Between them, the Lakers and the Warriors…is this the end of the super team? Are teams with more depth now more dangerous in the playoffs?

