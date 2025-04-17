Draft deep dive on TEs + OL: Any prospect have Brock Bowers-type impact? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We are ONE WEEK AWAY from the NFL Draft. We put a bow on our Draft Deep Dive series by looking at the TE and OL class with Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald. Can anyone have a Brock Bowers type instant impact in this year's Draft? The two debate if the first round TE prospects could be instant fantasy contributors. In this episode of the pod the two dive into Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Mason Taylor, Elijah Arroyo, Harlod Fannin Jr. and the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft:

(4:35) - Can we compare or expect any rookie TE to repeat Brock Bowers' instant success?

(8:10) - Tyler Warren: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(20:15) - Colston Loveland: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(28:15) - Mason Taylor: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(33:30) - Elijah Arroyo: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(37:10) - Harold Fannin Jr: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(42:45) - Other day 2-3 TE prospects to note

(46:55) - Will Campbell: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(52:25) - Armand Membou: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(55:55) - Kelvin Banks Jr: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(57:25) - Josh Simmons: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(1:01:55) - Other top OL prospects to note

