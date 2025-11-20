Dramatic photos of doomed UPS plane show the aircraft on fire, engine flying off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frame by frame, six photos released by federal investigators on Thursday graphically captured horrifying images of ill-fated Flight 2976 as it turned into a deadly fireball along a Kentucky airport runway.

The chilling sequence first shows an engine coming loose from the UPS cargo plane during takeoff. The engine pops off the plane as fire erupts in the next image, followed by the blazing engine catapulting the stricken plane. The final images show the plane ablaze as it gets airborne, leaving behind trails of smoke.

Moments later, the plane crashed in a massive explosion that killed 14 people — including the three crew members — and carved a path of destruction near Louisville's airport.

The photos, from airport surveillance video, were included in a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board of the Nov. 4 disaster. It was eerily reminiscent of the dramatic photos of a stricken Air France Concorde before it crashed soon after takeoff outside Paris in 2000.

As the investigation of the Kentucky crash continues, the preliminary report pointed to evidence of cracks in the left wing’s engine mount. Other photos in the report show component pieces of the plane as investigators look for clues into what caused the disaster.

