DT Calais Campbell returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal worth a reported $6.5M

Calais Campbell is heading back the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $5.5 million with a maximum value of $7.5 million.

Campbell, who turns 39 in September, began his NFL career with the Cardinals after being a 2008 second-round draft pick out of Miami. He spent nine seasons in Arizona before moving on to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

While with the Cardinals, Campbell went to two Pro Bowls and was a two-time Second-team All-Pro defensive tackle.

Following three seasons with the Jaguars, Campbell was then a part of the Baltimore Ravens from 2020-2023. He spent 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons and last season with the Miami Dolphins.

Since leaving the Cardinals in free agency, Campbell was named to four more Pro Bowls and was a First-team All-Pro in 2017. He was also named the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and voted on to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Campbell has shown to be a durable presence over his five NFL stops having missed only 15 games in 17-season career.

Despite his age, Campbell has kept up the on-field productivity. Last season with the Dolphins he recorded 52 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five sacks. Over his career, Campbell has recorded 110.5 career sacks, 18 forced fumbles and three safeties.