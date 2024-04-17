Duke PG Jeremy Roach declares for NBA Draft, enters transfer portal

Jeremy Roach is calling it a career at Duke. We just don't know in what direction he's headed.

The senior guard announced Tuesday he will both declare for the 2024 NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal, thanking the Blue Devils and their fans for "a special four years." Roach has one more year of college eligibility remaining via his COVID year.

Roach figures to be see plenty of interest in the portal after posting career highs across the board, including a 42.9% shooting mark from 3-point range. He was a captain for a Duke team that struggled at times last season, but pulled it together enough to make it to the Elite Eight in March Madness (with a fortunate break or two).

Roach's exit leaves Duke potentially without its top four scorers last season. Sophomore big man Kyle Filipowski and guard Jared McCain have both declared for the draft, while forward Mark Mitchell has entered the transfer portal. Guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster are staying, however.

Like it does most seasons, Duke already has its reinforcements set up. The Blue Devils are set to welcome the top recruiting class in the country, led by Rivals top prospect Cooper Flagg.

Flagg is flanked by three other five stars: No. 9 recruit Kon Kneuppel, No. 13 recruit Isaiah Evans and Khaman Maluach, who is not ranked in the Rivals 150 but is considered an elite recruit. Four-stars Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris round out the six-man group. Duke won't be shy about using any of those players if they're considered ready.