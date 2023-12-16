Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro reportedly banned from sideline for rest of regular season

The NFL is banning Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro from the sidelines for the rest of the regular season, according to multiple Saturday reports. The ruling comes after he was involved in an altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in Week 13. "Big Dom" could return during the playoffs, per ESPN.

The latest update in DiSandro’s situation comes after he was barred from the sidelines for the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. That decision was reportedly preceded by an in-person meeting in New York between DiSandro, other Ealges personnel and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ahead of their matchup with the Cowboys, the Eagles said they were in an “ongoing conversation” with the league and would still allow DiSandro to fulfill the rest of his duties while his case was investigated. It appears those talks led to a more severe sanction.

The final verdict in his punishment stems from a confrontation that took place during the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 42-19 loss to the 49ers on Dec 3. Greenlaw drew a flag as he hit Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith out of bounds. As the players exchanged words, DiSandro inserted himself into the equation. DiSandro said something to Greenlaw, who pointed a finger in his direction. The Eagles security chief went as far as giving Greenlaw a shove, and they were both ejected. DiSandro and Greenlaw apologized to each other through intermediaries a week after their confrontation. Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for the hit that started it all.

While Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni claimed DiSandro was attempting to "defuse" the situation, the NFL clearly didn't take it lightly. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said DiSandro contributed to the escalation of the incident. The league also sent a memo to all teams, reminding them that personnel should never make contact with players or anyone else.

DiSandro, 45, has been connected to the Eagles since 1999. Managing security for the team’s travel and home obligations, other reports claim he “educates” players on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

He still traveled to Dallas after the initial sideline ban, so it seems likely that he will continue to join the team on the road.