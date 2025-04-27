Eagles set to visit White House on Monday to celebrate Super Bowl LIX championship

With the 2025 NFL Draft finished, football's offseason goes into a more relaxed phase. That stage kicks off on Monday with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the White House and meeting President Donald Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory.

The Eagles' visit was officially announced in early March with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt telling reporters that an invitation was extended to the Super Bowl champions, was accepted and a date for the visit was confirmed.

That addressed rumors that the Eagles would decline an invitation, going back to when the team did not visit the White House after winning Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trump claimed that he withdrew an invitation because the players were "disrespectful" by staying in the locker room during the national anthem. Later reports indicated that the Eagles planned to send a small group to Washington, D.C., rather than the full team, with most of the team's Black players declining to attend.

With the draft over, the Eagles are now set to visit the White House on Monday to celebrate their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles quickly made it clear that they would be "honored" to be invited the White House and meet President Trump, though players and team officials still faced questions on the matter.

"We just felt this is a time-honored tradition, being invited by the White House," Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the annual NFL meetings earlier this month. "There was no reticence whatsoever. To be celebrated at the White House is a good thing."

However, when asked at the Time 100 gala on Thursday whether he would join the team for Monday's visit, quarterback Jalen Hurts hesitated and didn't provide an answer.

Will Jalen Hurts visit the White House next week?

The Eagles will be the third major sports champion to visit the White House since President Trump took office this year.

Happening now behind the scenes, President Donald Trump welcomes

Los Angeles @Dodgers Shohei Ohtani to the Oval Office…



POTUS: “It’s a great honor, you’re an amazing athlete and person…” pic.twitter.com/LUUCspxFgu — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) April 7, 2025

Previously, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers celebrated their respective titles with ceremonies in Washington, D.C. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani even appeared with the President in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity.