Eagles vs. Packers: Week 1 fantasy football breakdown

Week 1 of the NFL season is always a special one. After all, we finally have real, live, tangible football to overanalyze instead of mulling over the same hypotheticals we've been harping on all offseason.

This Week 1 is particularly special, however, as the NFL heads to Brazil for their first International Series game of the year on Friday Night Football. Yep, that's right. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles have journeyed to South America for the league's debut game in the country of Brazil, kicking off from São Paulo at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Peacock.

Fantasy storylines to watch

Which version of Josh Jacobs did the Packers sign?

Green Bay handed Jacobs a four-year, $48 million contract as one of the biggest RB signings of the offseason. However, his contract — which essentially amounts to a one-year deal based on the structure and guarantees — tells us that the Packers might not be sold on whether or not they've signed the 2022 rushing title holder or the shell of him that we saw just last season.

Regardless of which version shows up in Week 1, an injury-riddled running backs room should put Jacobs in line for all the volume he can handle.

Does the Tush Push still reign supreme?

The Philadelphia Eagles made a splash move at running back of their own this offseason, signing star Saquon Barkley. It was a move that fantasy managers were excited to see, especially behind the Eagles' offensive line, which came in as PFF's second-highest-ranked unit ahead of kickoff.

The only potential downside is the consistent usage of the famous Tush Push, which could limit some of Barkley's upside along the goal line. Without Jason Kelce in at center — an integral contributor to the success of said push — does it still dominate the offense, or can Barkley get some of those valuable carries to lead fantasy managers to the promised land?

Packers vs. Eagles: The must-starts

QBs Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love

Hurts is a must-start every week due to his rushing upside, of course. Love, meanwhile, gets a delightful matchup against the Eagles secondary to open up his season. Though Philly's rushing defense is one that could give opposing running backs fits throughout the season, their secondary struggled last year, allowing the fifth-most regular-season passing yards (4,551) and second-most passing touchdowns (35).

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Step 1: Move Saquon Barkley into your starting lineup.

Step 2: Leave him there until the Eagles' Week 5 bye and swap him for [insert name of random sleeper our team inevitably promotes that week].

Step 3: Move him back into your fantasy football lineup in Week 6.

Step 4: Enjoy the fantasy points that come your way.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

As was the case with Saquon, it's best not to overthink this one.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

I've had some serious concerns about Josh Jacobs and his ability to deliver an efficient season after looking like a shell of his old self in 2023. However, with a season-ending injury to A.J. Dillon and injuries to backups MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson, Jacobs could win fantasy managers the month of September, regardless of how efficient (or inefficient) he is.

The flex plays

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles paid DeVonta Smith handsomely with a three-year, $75 million contract, and it's for good reason — the upside is tremendous, especially with projected improvements in the offense under new OC Kellen Moore.

Despite his undeniable skills, Smith hasn't reached the level of consistency that A.J. Brown offers on a weekly basis, nor the upside, and the Packers secondary does leave some room for concern with some stunners in Jaire Alexander, Xavier McKinney and second-round draft pick Javon Bullard. Smith's not a must-start, but certainly a viable flex play in an outing with one of the highest-projected point totals on the week.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Okay, so you're not likely looking to actually flex Dallas Goedert ... but this is my fancy way of saying he's not a must-start if you have other options. Goedert has been a fringe TE1/TE2 with weekly upside due to his standing on one of the league's best offenses. However, his lack of consistency, much like Smith, leaves something to be desired.

It's a fine matchup projected for a high over/under, which could mean opportunity for fantasy points ... however, this is a team that loves to run in the red zone, limiting Goedert's touchdown upside on any given week.

The fantasy sleepers

Really any of the Packers WRs

Pick a Packer, any Packer. Up against this Eagles secondary, any of them are bound to go off in your fantasy football lineups.

As a rookie, Jayden Reed dominated in the second half of last season, ranking as the WR9 from Weeks 9-18. Having addressed some lingering health issues, Christian Watson's upside also seems almost endless. Then there's Romeo Doubs, whose connection with Love has been hyped consistently through training camp. Oh, and don't forget second-year receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who caught his lone target of the preseason for a 65-yard touchdown.

TE Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Much like the Packers' receiving room, their tight end group looks a little more ambiguous than most heading into 2024. In Week 1, that ambiguity might clear up, however, if Tucker Kraft, currently questionable with a back injury, misses Friday's contest.

Luke Musgrave had a promising rookie campaign after being selected in the second round of last year's draft, and if Kraft is out of the lineup to force a higher concentration of snaps his way, he could find himself in line as a fringe TE1 in what's projected to be a high-scoring affair.