Ekeler's Edge: The next Austin Ekeler? A deep dive on an emerging RB

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

It was a wild weekend in the NFL that saw a record number of games end at the buzzer on game winning field goals. While Austin Ekeler's Chargers were on the losing end of one of those games, the RB appears to be catching his stride for the stretch run. On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10.

The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.

One team, shockingly at the top of the AFC Wild Card race, has a backfield starting emerge down the stretch with one RB causing a lot of waves and people running to the Waiver Wire to add. Ekeler and Harmon do a deep dive on the Pittsburgh Steelers RB duo of Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris and debate if Warren has the potential to be 'The next Austin Ekeler.'

To end the show the two provide an update on the Ekeler Invitational fantasy league and share their bold fantasy predictions for Week 11:

1:04 - Bald is beautiful: Matt ditches his iconic hat look

3:44 - Putting into perspective wild Week 10 in NFL

5:13 - Eyebrow-gate: Austin's eyebrows are in serious danger with Lions RBs going off

10:36 - Austin shares his thoughts on wild AFC playoff race, Bills chaos

20:32 - The next Austin Ekeler? Matt and Austin do a deep dive on Jaylen Warren

33:05 - Ekeler Invitational: Matt and Austin both take Ls

37:00 - Bold fantasy predictions for Week 11

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts