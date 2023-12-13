Ekeler's Edge: Year of the backup QB? Ekeler reacts to Herbert's injury

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On a emotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the Chargers RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.

Ekeler then shares what a player's perspective is like when a team is in a losing season and how some in sports media often try to exploit quotes to create drama and clicks. The two then discuss ways to rise above it and Ekeler shares a motivational speech Kobe Bryant once gave him and the team about drowning out the noise.

Harmon and Ekeler then provide an update on the Ekeler Invitational league where Austin's team goes into the postseason as a No. 4 seed but needs to find a new QB with Herbert being out for the year. Harmon pitches the best available options on the waiver wire that can keep Austin's team afloat for a championship run.

The two then end the pod by providing their bold fantasy predictions for Week 15:

4:22 - Austin Ekeler reacts to Justin Herbert injury

9:46 - The impact of sports media toxicity in a losing season

17:48 - How this year became 'the year of the backup QB'

25:45 - Competition for carries? Ekeler responds to Staley's comments

30:22 - Ekeler Invitational update: Harmon misses out on playoffs, Ekeler gets No. 4 seed

31:58 - Ekeler needs a QB to pickup for fantasy playoffs, Harmon pitches a few options

41:15 - Bold fantasy predictions for Week 15

