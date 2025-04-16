Emmitt Smith admits Eagles fans are making Cowboys' Super Bowl drought feel worse: 'I'm sick of it'

Emmitt Smith has never had what you would call a friendly relationship with Philadelphia Eagles fans, but his team's division rival winning two Super Bowls apparently hasn't helped.

The Dallas Cowboys legend has some pointed complaints on Tuesday when asked about his team's Super Bowl drought by a Dallas radio station:

"I'm sick of it. I'm sick of it for two reasons. One, we have allowed others to come and nitpick at the star and make fun of the star and that's what happens when you give other people, or other organizations — now all of a sudden over the last 20 years they win two Super Bowls and think they're the best thing on the doggone planet, and everywhere I go I hear, 'Go Birds.' I'm sick of hearing, 'Go Birds.' I'm always asking where are you going? You still got a long way to go to get to us.

"That part bugs me. It bugs me because in my heart I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC Championship and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade. So for us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame."

In case you need reminding, the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since their title in the 1995-96 season. What's more, they have not reached an NFC championship game in that span of time, the longest such drought in the conference, despite a long-running status as the most valuable team in sports.

Meanwhile, the Eagles and New York Giants have each won two Super Bowls. The other NFC East team, the Washington Commanders, has an even longer Super Bowl drought, but they can at least say they're looking much better for the long term than the Cowboys these days. And that they played in the NFC championship game last year.