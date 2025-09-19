Family says a man who died after going on a Universal roller coaster never let wheelchair stop him

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — A 32-year-old man who died this week from blunt impact injuries after going on a roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort's newest park used a wheelchair. But his family said it never stopped his unwavering spirit.

The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala in an online post described him Friday as “one of a kind.”

“Despite the restrictions and obstacles he encountered throughout his life, Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit.,” his family said “He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility.”

Zavala, who lived in Kissimmee, Florida, was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday after riding the new Stardust Racers roller coaster, which opened to the public in May with the debut of the Epic Universe park. The ride is described on the resort’s website as “a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph).”

After performing an autopsy, Joshua Stephany, the medical examiner for the Orlando area, ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt impact injuries and said the manner of death was an accident. The statement from Stephany on Thursday did not mention any details about the injuries, including where on the body they were found.

A Universal Orlando Resorts spokesperson has said the resort is cooperating with investigators at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Maria Fernandez, who said she was one of the roller coaster at the same time as Zavala, told Orlando television station WKMG that he appeared to be slumped over and bleeding when the ride stopped.

Florida’s largest theme parks are exempt from state safety inspections, unlike smaller venues and fairs. Instead, the largest theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal conduct their own inspections and have their own protocols, but they must report to the state any injury or death.

The state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, however, said Friday that it had sent an investigator to Epic Universe.

“Universal has been extremely cooperative and has complied with all required notifications,” Aaron Keller, the department's communications director, said in an email.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.