Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonathan Aranda is a must-add

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don offers up a batch of priority waiver wire pickups to consider adding as we come to the close of Week 3.

Jonathan Aranda, 1B/2B, Tampa Bay Rays (47% rostered)

Aranda's been a hot pickup over the last week, but he remains available in more than half of Yahoo leagues. He ranks second in the league in batting average (.388) and wRC+ (238) with an average exit velocity in the 98th percentile. Aranda is part of a platoon, but he's on the strong side and batting cleanup against righties. He got a big boost leaving Tropicana Field to a much more favorable hitting venue in Steinbrenner Field. Aranda is a must-add in all fantasy leagues.

Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics (23%)

Kurtz leads the minors with seven homers over just 16 games in Triple-A, and his callup to Sacramento feels imminent. Brent Rooker has moved to the outfield during three of the past five games, seemingly making room for Kurtz to take over DH soon. Kurtz was the No. 4 pick in last year's draft and will enter the bigs with an advanced bat.

A's hitters are benefitting from moving from an extreme pitcher's park to what's been playing as a hitter's paradise in Sacramento; Sutter Health Field has boosted run scoring by 25% while decreasing strikeouts (-24%) and increasing walks (+36%) for left-handed batters early in 2025. Kurtz's combination of power and contact ability will play especially nice in Sacramento once it heats up over summer.

Kurtz is available in nearly 80% of Yahoo leagues, but he’ll be a hot commodity as soon as he’s called up.

Tyler Fitzgerald, 2B/SS/OF, San Francisco Giants (38%)

Fitzgerald was dropped in many leagues after getting off to a slow start, but he's raised his OPS nearly 300 points over the last week after having a talk with Barry Bonds. Pitchers were attacking Fitzgerald differently this season, but he now sits with a .309/.345/.527 line (145 wRC+) over 60 plate appearances. Fitzgerald's K% has improved, going from 31.7% last season to 25.0% this year. Fitzgerald will remain a batting average risk, but his counting stats will be helped in a Giants' lineup that's scored the third-most runs per game in baseball.

Fitzgerald has combined for 38 homers/steals over just 369 ABs since the start of last season, and he's eligible at three different positions. Fitzgerald needs to be added in fantasy leagues with the GOAT giving him hitting advice.

Austin Hays, OF, Cincinnati Reds (8%)

Hays had his season ruined by injuries last year, and he remains available in more than 90% of Yahoo leagues after starting 2025 on the IL. But he's healthy now and batting cleanup in the Reds' lineup. Hays has already homered twice while racking up six RBI over three starts since returning, so his roster% will rise soon. Great American Ballpark has boosted homers for righties by 21% over the last three seasons, so Hays is in easily the best hitting environment of his career. Hays is a sneaky add if you need an outfielder.

Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins (41%)

Buxton is coming off his first healthy offseason in years, and he’s on pace to hit 26 homers, steal 34 bases and score 128 runs in 2025. All that, despite a lowly .215/.261/.400 battling line. Buxton remains a big injury risk, but he ranked top-20 in wRC+ (134) over 2021-2024. He hit .279 last season, so his bat will come alive. Buxton’s fantasy value gets a real bump if he continues to run while feeling better this season. Buxton has too much upside to be available in 60% of Yahoo leagues.

Zebby Matthews, SP, Minnesota Twins (18%)

Matthews continues to be stuck in the minors, but his time there should end soon. Matthews owns a 1.80 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP and a 32.7 K-BB% over three starts in Triple-A, and he more than held his own with Minnesota during his MLB debut last year; Matthews' 6.69 ERA came with a 3.78 SIERA and an 18.1 K-BB% that would've ranked top 20 among qualified starters. Matthews sports an MLB-ready arsenal. David Festa was recently chosen over Matthews for an opening in the Twins' rotation, but another opportunity could arise soon.

Zebby Matthews is too good for AAA



Get him to Minnesota now! pic.twitter.com/LEeKNVGacY — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) April 16, 2025

Injuries usually strike, Festa has yet to last five innings and Chris Paddack has been one of the league’s worst starting pitchers. Paddack’s 1.7 K-BB% and 5.53 SIERA would both rank third-worst among all qualified starters. Stash Matthews now to avoid the rush if possible.

David Bednar, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates (36%)

Bednar has tossed five scoreless innings with a 0.20 WHIP and a 7:0 K:BB ratio since getting sent down to Triple-A. Dennis Santana has been fine while closing in Pittsburgh, but his 2.00 ERA comes with a 5.00 SIERA and a lowly 3.1 K-BB%. His career ERA is 4.66. Meanwhile, Bednar is one season removed from recording 39 saves with a 2.00 ERA, so he figures to get another chance to close once he’s recalled. While it’s nonsensical not to be good enough to be in the majors and then directly move to the closer’s role, far sillier things happen in baseball.

Bednar’s control was a problem before getting sent down, but his defense made numerous critical mistakes behind him. And he appears to have “reset” while in Triple-A. Bednar is well worth grabbing now if you’re searching for saves.