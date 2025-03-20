Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: 5 players to add now to help get a win this week

As we approach the tail end of Week 20 in fantasy basketball, it's time to make some moves to turn your playoff matchup around. Whether you're dealing with injuries, resting stars or need a boost in key categories, here are five players who can help you finish strong and secure those crucial wins.

DaQuan Jeffries- SG, Charlotte Hornets (9% rostered)

Jeffries is a great option, with Charlotte playing three games in four nights and likely resting key players like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. He's been logging heavy minutes (33 per game over his last four) and just posted a solid 19/5/1 line with two blocks.

With matchups against the Knicks, Thunder and Heat, Jeffries could see increased usage as Charlotte continues to tank.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Aaron Nesmith - SF/PF, Indiana Pacers (28% rostered)

The Pacers face the Nets twice this weekend, and Nesmith has been a reliable contributor in scoring, 3s, and steals since returning from his ankle injury. If Tyrese Haliburton sits, Nesmith's value increases even more. While Andrew Nembhard is an option if Haliburton is out, Nesmith's consistency makes him the safer play. Nesmith finished just outside the top 50 over the past two weeks in 9-cat leagues. He's an impactful player who's getting ample playing time plus, his skillset doesn't rely on having the ball in his hands.

Zaccharie Risacher — SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (21% rostered)

The Hawks are the only team with a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back in Week 20, and Risacher has been on fire lately. He's averaging 16 points and 6 rebounds over his last five games.

With Caris LeVert not ready to return, Risacher is an excellent short-term pickup who can deliver the counting stats you need. Don’t miss out on this under-the-radar rookie.

Justin Edwards - F, Philadelphia 76ers (4% rostered)

Edwards has been quietly productive, averaging 16/3/2 with nearly two steals per game over his last three contests. With the Sixers potentially shutting down Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre, Edwards is set to see significant minutes. Facing the Spurs on Friday and the Hawks on Sunday, Edwards' efficiency and defensive contributions make him a valuable late-week asset.

Mitchell Robinson — C, New York Knicks (12% rostered)

I had to fit at least one big man in here. Robinson is still under a minutes cap, but he's back producing at a high level. He posted his first double-double of the season on Wednesday, and the Knicks need his energy, rim protection and rebounding for this final stretch of the regular season.

He’ll help across categories like rebounding, stocks and FG percentage. With matchups against the Hornets and Wizards, Robinson offers low-end double-double potential. If you have a bye, stash him now.