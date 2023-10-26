Fantasy Football WR Rankings Week 8

Remember when the fantasy community was debating whether Puka Nacua would still be viable after Cooper Kupp returned to the field? The thought being that Kupp would return to inhale all the Rams' targets, leaving none for the rookie?

That was funny.

Nacua took eight catches for 154 yards in Week 7 — his second 150+ yard game and his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

Let's see if Nacua can keep it going ahead of a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Check out where Nacua lands in our WR rankings for Week 8:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 8 fantasy WR leaderboard?