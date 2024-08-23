Fantasy Football: Latest updates from NFL training camp ahead for preseason Week 3

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri compiles all of the NFL training camp news YOU need to know ahead of Week 3 of the preseason.

No. 11: Jahan Dotson traded to the Eagles

I expect many people will believe this is big news for Terry McLaurin, but it’s not. We already knew McLaurin was well ahead of Dotson; this doesn’t change his outlook. The big winners here are the receivers who will actually see more playing time and snaps. That’s Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey, who now become decent late-round targets in your fantasy drafts.

Dotson will likely start in three wide receiver sets for the Eagles. This means he’d come off the field in two wide receiver sets behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. It doesn’t help that he’ll also compete with Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley for targets. Dotson becomes a complete avoid in drafts.

No. 10: Jaylen Warren injures his hamstring

Warren hurt his hamstring in the Steelers' second preseason game. He was immediately ruled doubtful to return. But a few days later, coach Mike Tomlin provided some clarity on the situation stating Warren would be "out for this week, but not anything that's a long-term concern."

I'd consider this great news as it suggests the hamstring was a mild strain. These typically heal within a few weeks and, according to physical therapist Jeff Mueller, 92% of RBs with this injury return in three weeks or less. This would imply an over 90% chance Warren is back for Week 1. He's still a target in your fantasy drafts.

No. 9: Justin Herbert is back at practice

Herbert returned to practice on Monday. He's been dealing with a plantar fascia foot injury. This is a nagging issue that can last a long time, so it's good to see Herbert is back at practice after just a few weeks off.

What's even more encouraging is Herbert was fully participating in practice and, according to Kris Rhim, was looking good. Herbert has a brand-new cast of pass-catchers to throw to in Ladd McConkey, DJ Chark, Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst. These practice reps are extremely important for building a connection with his new teammates.

Players like Josh Palmer have a leg up when it comes to an established chemistry with Herbert entering the year. Palmer has played three seasons with Herbert, making him a nice target in Round 13 of drafts.

No. 8: Who are the Patriots' starting WRs?

The Patriots' WR room is coming together and there's a bit of a surprise; third-year receiver Tyquan Thornton appears to be the team's starting X receiver on the outside. The team's three starting receivers right now are reportedly Thornton, Demario Douglas and rookie Ja'Lynn Polk.

Thornton has dealt with injuries to start his career, earning just 35 receptions across two seasons. But he has electric 4.28 speed and is a playmaker on the outside. However, if I had to choose one of these receivers to target in drafts, it would be Ja'Lynn Polk in Round 16.

The second round rookie produced 1,159 yards on 111 targets last year in college and he can win in both the slot and out wide thanks to his unique size at 6’1 and 203 pounds.

No. 7: Bo Nix named QB1

Coach Sean Payton named rookie Bo Nix as the Broncos starting QB on Wednesday. Nix is a first-round pick out of Oregon where he was known for his accuracy, completing 77% of his passes last season.

But it’s not just the accuracy that Nix brings as a starting QB, he can also extend plays and create with his legs. Nix averaged 28 rushing yards per game his past two seasons at Oregon, which would rank eighth among all NFL QBs last year, right behind Kyler Murray and ahead of Patrick Mahomes.

Nix is an appealing QB in Round 15 of drafts, and he makes Courtland Sutton a more viable target in Round 10.

#6 The Bills' RB2 job is a full-on competition

We have a battle in Bills camp to see who will be the RB2 behind starter James Cook. Ray Davis and Ty Johnson are competing for the backup job. Davis is a fourth-round rookie who was a reliable and consistent producer in college, while Johnson was a productive player for the Bills last season, including the postseason.

The backup role in Buffalo should be valuable in 2024. Last season, the Bills backup RBs combined for 35 red-zone touches which was more than James Cook had (29). The winner of this job will be a nice target late in your drafts. Right now, I prefer taking shots on the rookie Davis in Round 17.

No. 5: Matt Stafford returns to practice

Stafford returned to practice on Monday after dealing with hamstring tightness earlier in training camp. Having Stafford back is a great sign for this offense. But just as important is having the offensive line healthy. Three Rams starting linemen have been injured in camp, but they got back one of them on Monday in Jonah Jackson.

The Rams don’t have much depth on the line, so getting this unit healthy is extremely important as we approach Week 1. Jackson's return is a step in the right direction.

No. 4: Juwan Johnson is activated from the PUP List

The Saints' starting TE returned to practice on Tuesday and was reportedly moving well. Johnson had foot surgery in June and this resulted in him dropping 50+ spots in ADP. But now he's back and appears to be on track to start Week 1.

Johnson is a former receiver who transitioned to the TE position a few years ago. He’s an extreme athlete for the position and his receiver skills give him an advantage against most linebackers. Johnson is one of the few Saints players who has shown an ability to get open in the short to intermediate parts of the field. He’s a late-round target as the 29th TE off the board.

No. 3: Curtis Samuel is week-to-week

The Bills' free-agent signing is battling a turf toe injury. He's officially listed week-to-week and this isn't great news. Samuel suffered this injury just 21 days before the Bills' Week 1 game. According to Doctor Deepak Chona, Samuel has a real chance to miss Week 1 with increased re-injury risk if he plays.

This is not ideal for Samuel, who is new to the team, and needs as many reps with QB Josh Allen as possible. Samuel’s absence favors the rest of the receivers, notably Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. Both guys are moving up my rankings and Coleman looks even better now as a 10th-round pick.

No. 2: Deshaun Watson dealing with arm soreness

Watson is dealing with general arm soreness. His season ended after just six games last season due to fracturing his shoulder. He had shoulder surgery nine months ago and Watson was cleared to throw earlier this month. Thankfully, he was back in practice on Thursday so this doesn't appear to be a chronic issue.

He’s currently the QB23 in drafts. At this price, he’s an appealing value as a QB with mobility behind a top-five offensive line. But continue to monitor this shoulder issue over the next 1-2 weeks.

No. 1: Jayden Daniels named the Commanders QB1

Daniels is now officially the Commanders' starting QB. We were expecting this to be the case, but now we know it's 100% happening. Daniels possesses the fantasy cheat codes at the quarterback position: a big arm and elite mobility.

Last season at LSU, Daniels averaged over 100 rushing yards per game when you factor out negative yardage from sacks. He goes in Round 9 of fantasy drafts and is a great target for your late-round QB builds. Mobile quarterbacks win fantasy championships and Daniels fits this description nicely.