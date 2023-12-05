Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Rankings

Okay, so maybe we're spoiled, but doesn't it feel like we haven't gotten a signature Mahomes game in a while? Sure, he scored, 20.82 fantasy points in Week 12, but he hasn't gotten above that mark since Week 7. In fact, sandwiched between that Week 12 outing are two sub-20-point performances — and that's not even mentioning his 7.60-point low-water mark in Week 8.

What's the deal?

Things don't get any easier in Week 13 as Mahomes and his suspect receiving corps will take on a Buffalo defense that has been stingy to opposing signal-callers this season.

Check out where Mahomes lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 14:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 14 QB leaderboard?