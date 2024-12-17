Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Defense

In Week 15, we were reminded of one very important lesson; a fantasy defense doesn't necessarily have to be an elite unit in order to make a substantial difference for your fantasy football rosters. The Cincinnati Bengals were the perfect example of that this week, having scored 19 fantasy points — by far their highest-scoring game of the season — against the Tennessee Titans despite.

The Bengals forced six total turnovers in the game, including three interceptions — one 39-yard pick-six — and a lost fumble from Will Levis, one INT from Mason Rudolph who entered the game in reprieve and a lost fumble from RB Tony Pollard. Yikes.

Next up against the Titans are the Indianapolis Colts — can they keep the trend of defensive fantasy scoring against the Titans' offense rolling? Find this week's hot D/ST streamer in the mix of our team's Week 16 defense rankings:

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 16?