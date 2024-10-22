Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles warned us this week that they could be headed for a "three-headed monster" at running back ... and he wasn't kidding. Though Rachaad White led the team with a 48% snap share on offense, both Bucky Irving (35%) and Sean Tucker (20%) were both involved.

White led the cohort with six targets on the day (71 receiving yards), and saw each of the team's three red-zone targets to the running back position, converting two of those for touchdowns. Irving, meanwhile, held the rushing goal-line equity, handling each of the RB carries inside the red zone (3) and inside the 5-yard line (2) where he managed to score late in the fourth quarter.

Though White returned as the team's RB1 and continues to hold priority in full-PPR scoring formats because of his target share and potential increased role absent their top receivers, it's clear that the confusion in Tampa Bay's backfield isn't likely to clear up any time soon.

Check out where White, Irving and Tucker each stand in our Week 8 running back rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

