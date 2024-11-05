Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings (Full-PPR)

On a day when Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua looked like he was being used as more of a decoy before ultimately being ejected, a familiar face stepped out to help L.A. to victory in Week 9.

We are so happy to have Cooper Kupp back in our fantasy football lives!

Kupp led the wide receiver position in catches in Week 9, securing 11 of 14 targets for 104 yards. He was only missing the cherry on top, a touchdown, as Demarcus Robinson caught two on the day.

But in full-PPR leagues, Kupp's 11-catch output was good for 21.40 points, his highest total since his monstrous 32-point full-PPR outing in Week 1.

Suffice it to say, having a target-inhaler like Kupp on your team in a full-PPR league is an advantage that can pay off in huge ways, even with the veteran already 31 years old.

Check out where Kupp lands in our full-PPR rankings for Week 10:

