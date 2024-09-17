Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings (Full-PPR)

We've got just two weeks in the books this NFL season, and it already feels like most fantasy football rosters are decimated to the point of no return. The injury bug certainly came early this year, only adding insult to injury considering the disappointing start to the season for many of our fantasy rosters.

The injuries aren't the only thing starting early this year, either. Heck, we even have our first quarterback benching of the year, as the Carolina Panthers have decided to sit 2023 No. 1 overall pick in favor of the soon-to-be 37-year-old Andy Dalton. Not only that, but Derek Carr has been one of the best fantasy QBs through two weeks.

Life comes at you fast, huh?

With the onslaught of news this week, including the massive list of injuries piling up, you may find yourself in need of some assistance setting your lineups. Luckily, the experts of Yahoo Fantasy are here to help with their Week 3 fantasy football rankings at each position for your full-PPR leagues.

Good luck in your Week 3 fantasy matchups!