Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings (Full-PPR)

We're onto another week here in the National Football League, and that means yet another opportunity to wreck havoc upon your fantasy football leagues with the most dominant lineup you can muster.

Bye weeks are on a ... bye ... in Week 8, which means we've got a full 16-game slate of matchups on the horizon — particularly good news for our fantasy football rosters, as all players besides the very long laundry list of those injured, will be available as we make our start/sit decisions.

Unfortunately, that laundry list of those injured players will undoubtedly put a damper on what should have been the game of the week on this slate, as the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the San Francisco 49ers without two of their top receivers, including Brandon Aiyuk (season-ending knee injury) and Deebo Samuel (pneumonia).

Can Brock Purdy bounce back without his top receiving options available to him? Could this be the week we see rookie WR Ricky Pearsall step up? To help you answer those questions and set your fantasy football lineups our analysts are here with their Week 8 PPR rankings:

Good luck in your Week 8 fantasy matchups!