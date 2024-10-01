Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Remember that time fantasy football managers passed on Houston Texans WR Nico Collins fresh off a new contract extension for fear that he would lose some targets in a crowded offense? Well... it turns out, those concerns were entirely unfounded, as Collins returned this season to full dominance, having already surpassed his full-season yardage totals from his first (446 yards) and second (481) seasons in the league through just four games.

That dominance for Collins has translated to two top-five weekly finishes at the wide receiver position. Is another one in store for Week 5?

Whether you have a guaranteed lock for your lineup like Mr. Collins here, or you're looking for some deeper sleepers, the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy have you covered. Here's a look at our team's complete Week 5 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR scoring formats to help you set your lineups:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 5?