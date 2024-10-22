Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

There haven't been many correct answers at the tight end position this year for fantasy football managers, but one of those few correct answers has to be George Kittle, right?

The 31-year-old tight end currently ranks as the overall TE1 averaging 14.08 fantasy points per game, ranked second among tight ends with 375 receiving yards and leading the cohort with five receiving touchdowns. His arrow's only pointing up rest-of-season, too, after news that star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has suffered a season-ending knee injury. Then, there's the unfortunate news that WR Deebo Samuel was hospitalized with pneumonia. Unfortunately, he popped up with a foot injury and is considered day-to-day after Week 8, but assuming he's good to go on Sunday, he'll be tasked with all the work he can handle.

If you weren't lucky enough to snag George Kittle in drafts — or Brock Bowers, who quietly leads the position in catches (47) and receiving yards (477) — then you may be in need of some assistance. Here's a look at our team's Week 8 tight end rankings to help make your start/sit decisions at one of fantasy's trickiest positions:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 8?